Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai Friday said he was not in the race for the post of state unit chief since there is no scope for a contest or competition in his party and the president is elected unanimously.

Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, Annamalai, when asked whether he is part of the race for the post of Tamil Nadu BJP president, said: “I am not in the race for the post of the new state president…”

“I am not ready for any quarrel (related to the next chief and whether he has any preference for any particular leader) and I am not in the race.”

On the reported view that the AIADMK leadership was for easing him out of office of state unit president to forge an alliance with the BJP for the 2026 Assembly election, Annamalai said he was not inclined to make any comment. “As far as I am concerned, the BJP should do well for all times to come, we will talk at the time of election of new president,” he said and added that it could happen soon.

Asked on the reason for not being part of the race for the post of president, Annamalai said the state unit president is unanimously elected and there is no contest or competition for the top post unlike other parties.

“Where is the scope for a contest . And that is why I said I am not in the race for the post.”

He said his work as a party worker would continue and asserted he came to politics opposing corruption and there will be no compromise in that respect. “I will do the work assigned to me by the party and there is no problem for me,” he said.

The 2026 election is important for the people, he said and asked if they should be affected for five more years under the DMK regime. “We need to consider all these things,” he said. AIADMK had alleged Annamalai targeted its leaders including CN Annadurai, the iconic ideologue and late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Welcoming the passage of the Waqf Bill, Annamalai said this would benefit the poor Muslims. Tracing the Waqf legislations since 1913 and amendments including those made in 1995 and 2013, Annamalai claimed 18 lakh acres were under the Waqf from 1913 to 2013 across the country.

However, between 2013 and 2025 alone, 21 lakh acres have been added. “In India, totally 39 lakh acres are under Waqf,” he asserted and referred to “claims and confusions” since an entire town, Tiruchendurai in Tamil Nadu was claimed as Waqf and temple lands too were declared as Waqf. The amendment Bill has now given a solution to all such issues.

The income generated by Waqf last year was Rs 126 crore. Referring to the recent murder of a retired police sub-inspector at Tirunelveli, the BJP leader alleged a Waqf property was encroached by a ruling “DMK person” and when the ex-policeman opposed it, he was allegedly eliminated.

In several places, the Waqf property is under encroachment and that is the reason for low income generation. “Wait for 4 years and see the kind of money Waqf will make and this should go to poor Muslims.”

On the protest held by the actor Vijay’s TVK against the Waqf Bill, he asked if the party had officially represented the Joint Parliamentary Committee, giving its views. Further, he wondered the reason for which the TVK held the protest and demanded to know what was wrong with the legislation. “They do not know the reason for which they are protesting.”

On the NEET issu, Annamalai said the NEET drama of the DMK regime has come to an end and the “chapter is closed” and there are “no more chapters” for the entrance test.

While they could pin the blame on Governor or President till such time the bill seeking exemption for the state was not cleared, nothing could be done now as the President has rejected the state bill and has said that the reasons adduced for seeking exemption were not acceptable.

Hence, “the chief minister’s NEET drama has officially come to an end. I request him to launch a new drama and for which he will hold an all party meeting. I challenge the chief minister; I ask him to go to the Supreme Court.”

Annamalai said he was all along waiting for this moment, for the rejection of the state bill by the President as it would mean that the only option will be to approach the Supreme Court. “The DMK however will not go to the Supreme Court as NEET itself came to be implemented only because of the apex court…if you have courage go to the Supreme Court.”

On the consecration of the Marudamalai Lord Murugan temple at Coimbatore, he said the way event was held led to doubts if it was a ‘kumbabishekam’ or a “DMK conference.” While devotees were “not allowed,” 750 special darshan passes were given to DMK persons.

PTI