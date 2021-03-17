India is a land of temples. There are thousands of temples dedicated to Lord Krishna. But, in all these temples, Lord Krishna is worshipped along with Radha. The divine love story of Lord Krishna and Radha is known by one and all.

But, there is a Temple in Amer, Rajasthan that is dedicated to Lord Krishna and his admirer Meera Bai. The Temple is called Jagat Shiromani. This temple is dedicated to the Hindu gods Meera bai, Krishna and Vishnu.

The temple is considered to be an important part of local history within Amer Town. The temple contains a statue of Krishna which has significance to the Hindu faith.

There are so many stories associated with the Temple. Though, Meera Bai was married to Rana Kumbha (also known as Bhojraj) of Mewar, she considered herself the wife of Lord Krishna. After Kumbha’s death, Meera continued with her visits to Krishna’s temple. According to religious doctrines the statue is the same statue that Meera Bai worshipped in the State of Mewar.

It was constructed between 1599-1608 AD by Queen Kanakwati, who was the wife of King Man Singh I The temple was built in the memory of their son Jagat Singh.

History says, the Mughals tried to destroy the statues in the temple. However, Amer’s King saved the statues. A huge festival is organised with great pomp and show every year on Janmashtami.