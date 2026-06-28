Pune: As the investigation into the alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal proceeds, police Sunday morning took the accused, the victim’s fiancee Siya Goyal, to the Lohagad Fort near Pune, Maharashtra, to recreate the exact sequence of events that took place on the day of the purported crime.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) (Lonavala division) Gajanan Tompe said, “Today, according to Siya’s description, we recreated the crime scene at the Lohagad fort. Superintendent of Police (SP) and other senior officials were also present (during the recreation).”

“Siya is currently an accused in this case, and the investigation is ongoing accordingly,” he told.

The police reportedly carried a fibre-made dummy to reconstruct the crime scene.

Officials said that during the reconstruction process, Siya revealed the entire conspiracy to the police.

According to information shared by a senior police officer, the victim’s fiancée admitted during questioning and the reconstruction that she, along with her associate Chetan, had planned to eliminate Ketan.

As per the plan, Siya was supposed to walk to a higher point at Lohagad Fort and pretend to tie her shoelaces. As soon as she bent down under the pretext of tying them, Chetan was to approach Ketan from behind and attack him.

According to police sources, the reconstruction of events revealed that Chetan allegedly came from behind and suddenly pushed Ketan, causing him to lose his balance and fall approximately 300 feet into a deep gorge. The victim reportedly died on the spot.

The police have video-recorded Siya’s alleged confession during the crime scene reconstruction as well as the entire reenactment. Further investigation will proceed accordingly.

Meanwhile, the probe has revealed that both the accused, Siya and Chetan, had googled ways to kill Ketan Agarwal.

According to reports, Siya and Chetan went to the fort alone before committing the crime to “rehearse” the murder. The two had also prepared and practised their answers, in case they were caught by the police.

Investigation further revealed that the two murder accused had planned to disguise themselves during the murder to avoid suspicion.

Earlier, it was reported that Siya and Chetan had systematically wiped their entire phone chat history and recycle bins before and after the crime. Their mobile phones have been sent to a forensic laboratory to retrieve the logs of deleted chats, officials said.