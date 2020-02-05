Mumbai: Hindi film industry and cricket have an old connection. Now it would not be wrong to say that actors and cricketers are often best friends. Many actresses had crushes on cricketers and vice versa. Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Harbhajan Singh-Geeta Basra are the live example of the above statement. Now recently there is another hot actress who has expressed her love for a cricketer.

Bharat actress Disha Patani recently revealed her favourite cricketer. Disha is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Malang. Disha had recently reached the studio of the official broadcaster of the India vs New Zealand T20I series during the fifth match at Mount Maunganui for promotion. During this, when she was asked about her favourite cricketer? Disha not only mentioned the name but also praised the cricketer fiercely.

Disha said that she likes Jasprit Bumrah, fast bowler of the Indian cricket team. She also praised Bumrah fiercely. She said, “If I have to choose one match winning player, I will choose Jaspreet Bumrah. Bumrah is the best cricketer we have.” By the way, Bumrah has millions of fans worldwide.

Meanwhile, actor Anil Kapoor, who was also present in the studio along with Disha, was also asked to name his favourite cricketer. “Virat Kohli is the boss,” the Jhakkaas Kapoor said. The film also features Aditya Roy Kapoor in the lead role along with Disha, while Anil Kapoor and actor Kunal Khemu are also in significant roles.

Jasprit Bumrah has gotten his name included in the world’s deadliest bowlers in his so-far short career. No batsman could withstand his deadly yorkers. Bumrah received the Man of the Match award in the fifth T20 against New Zealand. In the match, he snared 3 wickets for 12 runs in his full quota of four overs.