Chhatrapur/Digapahandi: Renowned folk play director, actor and singer Guru Damodar Badatya, fondly called ‘Dama Master’, died Wednesday, owing to prolonged illness. He was 85.

Many thronged his paternal house at Kalarapadar village under Sanakhemundi block in Ganjam district to pay the last respect to the departed soul.

Guru Badatya was the unsung hero in the world of religious plays, particularly ‘Ramayan’ and had shown his directorial excellence in more than 50 exclusive ‘Ramayan’ plays during his illustrious career.

His love for the art began at the age of 10 when he performed acting and singing. “His contribution to more than 7,000 operas and bhajans in his long span of career leaves an indelible mark in the folk art arena,” said a local.

Badatya received prestigious awards from Natyashri Foundation, Odisha Chitralaya Sangha, Lok Sahitya Sansad and more for his outstanding contribution to the Odia culture, leaving behind a trail of glory.

Besides Ramayan, Guru Badatya was deeply involved in promoting Odia folk art and culture. Apart from performing across Odisha, he was able to spread his artful presentations in states like Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, with special dedication to Odias residing there.

Sanakhemundi MLA Ramesh Chandra Jena, block chairman Simanchal Patra, sarpanch, local leaders, his followers and students paid their last respect to the departed soul before the funeral in his village.