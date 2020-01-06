Bhubaneswar: Padma Shri awardee and noted Odissi danseuse Minati MIshra passed away in Switzerland Monday morning at the age of 91.

Minati Mishra, born in Cuttack in 1929, started learning Odissi from Kelucharan Mohapatra. She also learned Bharatnatyam from Kutty Sarada and Peria Sarada. She got an opportunity to perform in Switzerland in 1959.

She also got an opportunity to work in four Odia films and one Bengali movie, Nirjana Saikate with Suryamukhi being the first film released in 1963. Her film Bhai Bhauja was selected for a national award.

After her husband’s death in 1980, she settled permanently in Switzerland, dedicating her entire life to Odissi dance.

In recognition of her contribution, the Government of India conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award on her in 2012. Prior to this, she had received Odisha Sangeet Natak Academy award in 1975 and Kalinga Sashtriya Sangeet award in 2000.

