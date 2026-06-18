Keonjhar: The Forest Department on Wednesday issued a notice to the regional manager of Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) at Suakati for allegedly felling trees for a road construction project at Kad abandh Sahi near Uparjagar village under Bhuyan Juanga Pirha forest range in Keonjhar district.

“Action will be taken in accordance with the law after receiving a reply,” said Nayan Kanta Sahu, range officer, Bhuyan Juanga Pirha forest range.

Locals have demanded seizure of the machinery used in the alleged tree-cutting and the arrest of those responsible.

Sources said the road is being constructed at Kadabandh Sahi under OMC’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

The contractor allegedly cut trees and bushes without obtaining permission from the Forest Department and later buried the felled vegetation using a JCB machine.

Following the allegations, the department launched an inquiry.

Later, a team led by Suakati Forester Jyotirmayi Patnaik visited the site, inspected the area, questioned local residents, counted the stumps of the felled trees and submitted a report to the range officer on Monday.

Based on the inquiry report, the range officer Wednesday served a notice on the OMC regional manager and directed him to halt the work.

Sources said the road project is being executed under OMC’s CSR initiative at an estimated cost of about Rs 1 crore.

As the work was allegedly carried out without the presence of OMC engineers, questions have been raised over how the contractor proceeded without securing the necessary forest clearance.

Responding to the allegations, OMC regional manager Pankaj Mahanta said, “There were no trees at the site. We did not cut any trees.

We will respond appropriately after receiving the notice.”

Local residents alleged that mining activities at OMC-operated Gandhamardan iron ore mines have been contributing to environmental degradation and forest pollution in the area.

They pointed out that while OMC spends crores of rupees annually on environmental protection through its CSR initiatives, concerns remain over the environmental impact of its mining operations.

The residents have urged OMC managing director Sudhansu Mohan Samal to order a thorough investigation into the matter and take appropriate action.