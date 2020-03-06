Bhubaneswar: Following the announcement of election schedule for 51 Rajya Sabha seats by Election Commission of India (ECI), state Assembly secretariat Friday issued formal notification for election to four Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha.

Briefing media persons here about the election, Assembly secretary and returning officer for the election Dasarathi Satpathy said that the candidates can file nomination papers at the Assembly conference hall between 11:00am and 3:00pm from March 6 to March 13.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be done at 11:30am March 16 while the last date for withdrawal of the candidature is 3:00pm of March 18.

If required, polling for the four seats will be conducted March 26 in between 9:00am and 4:00pm at the Assembly Committee Room no-14, Satpathy said.

To conduct the polls, the ECI March 4 had appointed Satpathy as the Returning Officer and Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sushil Kumar Lohani as the observer.

Elections to the four seats are necessitated as tenure of Anubhav Mohanty, Narendra Swain, Sarojini Hembram of BJD and Ranjib Biswal of Congress would end next April 2.