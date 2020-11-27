Azamgarh (UP): A criminal, wanted in a murder case of a Dalit leader and carrying a cash reward of Rs 3,00,000, was killed in a police encounter in Sarai Mir Police Station area here. Suryansh Dubey was the prime accused in the murder of gram pradhan Satyamev Jayate in Bansgaon under Tirwa Police Station area about three months ago, informed the police. A sub-inspector and constable were also injured in the encounter that took place Thursday night, they said.

Police got a tip-off that Dubey would visit the Sarai Mir police station area Thursday night and an operation was launched. As the criminal was surrounded by police near Sherwa village, he opened fire injuring two personnel, Superintendent of Police, Azamgarh, Sudhir Kumar Singh said.

The police fired in self defence. Dubey was seriously injured and succumbed to injuries while being taken to the district hospital, Singh added. Two pistols and cartridges were seized from him.

Following the murder of the gram pradhan, a cash reward of Rs 2,00,000 was announced by the UP government and Rs 1,00,000 by the Additional Director General of Police on Dubey’s arrest.

The locals had staged a protest and indulged in arson at the Bogaria Police outpost against the incident.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati had tweeted about the Dalit leader’s killing while state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu had staged a protest in Azamgarh.