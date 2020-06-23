London: After the result of coronavirus tests for World No.1 Novak Djokovic was found positive, his decision to organise the Adria Tour event has come in for criticism. This happened after three others who participated in the event – Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki also tested positive. British No.1 Dan Evans has said that other than defending his actions, Novak Djokovic should also feel ‘some responsibility’ at how things have panned out.

Norms not followed

It is important to note here that social distancing norms were thrown to the wind during the Adria Tour events. Pictures of players putting their arms around one another and dancing closely together at a Belgrade nightclub have surfaced. In another picture Dimitrov is seen playing basketball with Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Marin Cilic. After the matches, players were seen embracing each other not caring about safety norms.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBoCrrXgfCR/

These actions have not been endorsed by many including British No.1 Evans. He has questioned Djokovic’s actions. “Put it this way, I don’t think you should be having a players’ party and then dancing all over each other,” Evans has been quoted as saying by the ‘BBC’. “He should feel some responsibility in his event and how it’s transpired,” added Evans.

In spite of the US Open organisers planning to conduct the tournament without fans, Djokovic opened the door for spectators. The Belgrade leg of the series attracted 4,000 spectators. At many times players were seen posing with ball boys and getting close to the spectators to sign autographs.

Evans angry

“Running exhibitions is good,” Evans continued. “But even if the guidelines in that country are not two metres, it’s not a joke, is it? “Even if the guidelines were taken away in this country to normal, I’d still be trying to keep myself out of the way as much as I could from other people,” he added.

What is clear however, is that how much Djokovic may defend organising the Adria Tour, he will have to face the brunt of criticism. Before the start of the event, Djokovic had said that he was giving the ‘sport a new lease of life’. Well after the event, it is all about giving a new lease of life to the virus. Four players have already been hit with the deadly coronavirus. How many more, that is the question now. Zverev, Cilic and Andrey Rublev who also took part in the event have all tested negative. However, they are undergoing 14 days of self isolation.

Reactions of other players

Other players too have come out in criticism of Djokovic. The outspoken Australian Nick Kyrgios has said it was a ‘bone-headed decision’ to play. For former World No.1 Andy Murray the event ‘has been a lesson for all of us’. “Once you start having mass gatherings with people coming in from all sorts of countries, it’s a recipe for it (virus) to kick off,” Murray has been quoted as saying in the same article.