Guwahati: The Assam government Sunday said the first instance of African Swine Flu has been detected in the state. The disease has already killed over 2,500 pigs across 306 villages.

Despite a go-ahead from the Centre, the Assam government will not resort to culling of the pigs immediately. It will adopt an alternate mechanism to prevent the spread of the highly contagious disease. This was disclosed by Assam Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Atul Bora said at a press conference. He said the disease has no relation at all with COVID-19.

“The National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal has confirmed that it is African Swine Flu (ASF). The central government has informed us that it is the first instance of the disease in the country,” Bora said.

As per a 2019 census by the department, the pig population was 21 lakh, but it has increased in recent times to around 30 lakh, Bora added.

“We have discussed with experts if we can save the pigs without culling them. The death percentage of the pigs affected by the disease is almost 100 per cent. So we have made some strategies to save the pigs, which are not affected by the virus,” the minister informed.

“The department will collect samples within one km radius of the infected area and test them. After testing, we will cull only those pigs which will be found infected. We are avoiding the immediate culling of the pigs. We will take daily updates and will take a decision as and when the situation arises,” Bora added.

The minister said that the Assam government has requested the neighbouring states to take steps so that there is no movement of pigs.

“The virus spreads through pig’s meat, saliva, blood and tissue. So there will be no transportation of pigs between districts. We will also check what can be done to the pigs passing through Assam,” Bora informed.

The minister however assured that the disease has not spread much yet. “The disease was detected during the last part of February. However, it started in April 2019 in China at a village of Xizang province bordering Arunachal Pradesh. It is suspected that the disease crossed over to Arunachal Pradesh and then reached Assam,” the minister said.

Agencies