Mumbai: Although Anurag Kashyap and Queen actress Kangana Ranaut once shared a great camaraderie in the past, things seem to have gotten bitter with passing time. Their war of words has attracted a lot of attention on social media of late.

Earlier in the week, Anurag had shared an interview of Kangana and trolled her. Reacting to the post, Kangana had called Anurag ‘Mini Mahesh Bhatt’. But now suddenly Anurag’s tone has changed for Kangana.

Actually, a user has shared an old video of the conversation of Kangana Ranaut and the late actor Irrfan Khan. In this, Kangana gives an example of Anurag Kashyap’s film Bombay Velvet.

Sharing this, the user tagged Anurag Kashyap and wrote, ‘Kangana Ranaut thus defended Anurag Kashyap after the failure of Bombay Velvet. But you are digging their 9-10 year old videos to prove her wrong. ‘

This is how #KanganaRanaut defended you @anuragkashyap72 after Bombay Velvet's failure. But you were digging her 9-10 year old videos to prove her wrong.@KanganaTeam @KanganaDaily pic.twitter.com/oNEMfm3uHs — Insaaf Ke Sipahi (@Insaaf_KeSipahi) July 23, 2020

Anurag Kashyap responded to this tweet and wrote, absolutely she did. She always stood by me. I am not her enemy. You all are. The people who are using her are.

Absolutely she did . She always stood by me . I am not her enemy . You all are . The people who are using her are . https://t.co/SsM4tsUbEs — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 23, 2020

Later, Anurag Kashyap shared an interview of Kangana Ranaut, wrote, ‘ I saw Kangana’s interview yesterday. Once she used to be my very good friend. She also used to encourage me. But I do not know this new Kangana. And just saw this scary interview of her, which is just after the release of Manikarnika ‘.

कल कंगना का interview देखा। एक समय में मेरी बहुत अच्छी दोस्त हुआ करती थी। मेरी हर फ़िल्म पे आके मेरा हौसला भी बढ़ाती थी। लेकिन इस नयी कंगना को मैं नहीं जानता। और अभी उसका यह डरावना इंटर्व्यू भी देखा जो मणिकर्णिका की रिलीज़ के बिलकुल बाद का है https://t.co/sl55GsO9v5 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 20, 2020

Retweeting Anurag’s tweet from the official Twitter account of Kangana’s team wrote, “Here is mini Mahesh Bhatt telling Kangana she is all alone and surrounded by fake people who are using her, anti nationals, urban naxals the way they protect terrorists now protecting movie mafia”.