Bhubaneswar: Odia film actress Bhoomika Dash, joining a host of other actors, has launched her official YouTube channel, Wednesday.

Earlier, several Odia cine celebrities of the likes of Mahasweta Ray and Varsha Priyadarshini had created their YouTube channel to build deeper connections with fans.

Speaking to Orissa POST, Bhoomika said, “I wanted to start the channel for a long time but it got delayed due to a hectic work schedule.”

Apart from motivational content, the channel aims to present funny and entertaining videos to the subscribers, added the actress.

She will also showcase her lifestyle and important events on the channel, shared the actress.

In the introductory video, Bhoomika has shared her journey in the Odia film industry and talked about the progression of her academic career.

On the work front, the actress has her upcoming movie Mana Mora Kagaja Gudi ready to hit the screens.