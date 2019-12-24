Bhubaneswar: As part of the 5T initiative, the state government has launched an e-commerce platform for online sale of government publications including calendars and diaries.

Agriculture Production Commissioner Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra Tuesday launched the e-commerce portal of the directorate of printing, stationery and publication, Odisha in presence of Commerce & Transport secretary G Srinivas and director Mahendra Pratap.

Under 5T initiative, the government’s press has taken initiatives to transform the present conventional system of sale to online sale by using technology. Now, anyone can purchase government diary, calendars and other publications through online portal www.ogpress.nic.in.

Government press generally prints the materials indented by government departments. However, on the occasion of New Year, it prints 50,000 government diaries, different varieties of calendars (4,40,000) and other publications.

People can pay them online and get the delivery anytime and anywhere. This website will make the government publications accessible to all the public both in the state and outside the state, official sources said.