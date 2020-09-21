Toronto: A drug used to treat deadly coronavirus infections in cats could potentially be an effective treatment against SARS-CoV-2. It is the SARS-CoV-2 virus which is behind the global coronavirus pandemic. This information is according to a study published in the journal ‘Nature Communications’. The new information paves the way for human clinical trials of the drug. It is a protease inhibitor called ‘GC376′ and can be used to cure coronavirus.

“This drug is very likely to work in humans also. So we are encouraged as it will be an effective treatment for COVID-19 patients,” said Joanne Lemieux. She is a professor at the University of Alberta in Canada.

However, the researchers said clinical trials will need to run their full course. This is needed to see whether the drug is both safe and effective for treating COVID-19 in humans.

In cats at least, ‘GC376’ works by interfering with a virus’ ability to replicate, thus ending an infection, the researchers said.

Derivatives of this drug were first studied following the 2003 outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). It was further developed by veterinary researchers who showed it cures fatal feline affliction.

Lemieux and colleagues first tested two variants of the feline drug against SARS-CoV-2 protein in test tubes. They then crystallised the drug variants in conjunction with virus proteins.

The researchers determined the orientation of the cat drug as it bound to an active site on a SARS-CoV-2 protein, revealing how it inhibits viral replication.

“This will allow us to develop even more effective drugs,” Lemieux said. She added the team will continue to test modifications of the inhibitor to make it an even better fit inside the virus.

Aina Cohen, from the US Department of Energy’s SLAC National Laboratory, said she was excited by the drug’s effectiveness. “Until an effective vaccine can be developed and deployed, drugs like these add to our arsenal of COVID-19 treatments,” Cohen said.

“We are thrilled to learn of these important results and look forward to learning the outcome of clinical trials,” she added.