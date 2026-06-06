Washington: India and the United States held the 29th edition of Army-to-Army Staff Talks in Hawaii, discussing ways to deepen bilateral defence cooperation while reaffirming their commitment to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

According to the Indian Army, the talks were co-chaired by Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Deputy Chief of the Army Staff (Strategy), and Lieutenant General Joel Vowell, Deputy Commanding General of US Army Pacific.

Sharing the details of the meeting on the social media platform X Saturday, the Indian Army said, “The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, enhancing interoperability, expanding professional exchanges, and deepening military collaboration in support of shared security interests. Both sides appreciated the growing scope of Army-to-Army engagements and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the India–US strategic partnership.”

Last week, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held a meeting with House Armed Services Committee Member Pat Harrigan, who led a bipartisan US Congressional Delegation (CODEL), in Singapore, with discussions centred on regional security, expanding defence cooperation, and advancing shared strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific.

In a post on social media platform X, the Ministry of Defence said, “The interaction reaffirmed the strength of the India–US defence partnership, with exchanges on regional security, expanding defence cooperation, and advancing shared strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific,” it added.

Earlier May 24, US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in New Delhi, with talks focused on defence, security and strategic technology-related cooperation, including the TRUST initiative.

“US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio met NSA Shri Ajit Doval today. The discussions focused on defence, security and strategic technology-related cooperation, including the TRUST initiative,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X following the meeting.

“The two NSAs reiterated the high priority accorded to the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues,” it added.