Bhubaneswar: Field level staffers of Fire Services department can now issue fire safety certificates to the applicants. The Chief Minister’s Office Tuesday issued a notification in this regard.

The Chief Minister’s Office announced the inclusion of Fire Services department under the 5T initiative from 2020.

The fire services activities will come under the 5T mission of the state government with effect from January 1, 2020.

The CMO also revealed that the whole application procedure to avail fire safety certificates would go online by April 1, 2020. The government claimed that the latest changes in the fire safety rules will bring ease of doing business in the state.

People from faraway places will not face problems after the introduction of online system of application in 2020.

As per the decision, the field officers have to issue certificates within 18 days of the submission of application.

The certificates will remain effective for two years for commercial buildings and five years for residential buildings.

The circle deputy fire officer will issue certificates for buildings below 15 metres of height while range fire officers will certify the buildings with a height ranging between 15 to 35 metres.