jeweller in Lucknow has received an extortion call from an unknown caller claiming to be a member of the Canada-based Punjab gangster Goldy Brar gang.

Police have lodged a case against the unidentified caller with the Sarojini Nagar police station here.

According to officials, the extortion call was made to one Jitendra Kumar Kannaujia a.k.a. Guddu, who runs Maa Annapurna jewellery store at Scooter India Limited crossing on the Bjinor road under Sarojini Nagar police station limits.

The complainant mentioned in the FIR that the extortion call came through WhatsApp. The caller first asked the jeweller to search for Goldy Brar on the Internet and then demanded Rs 10 lakh as extortion money, claiming to be a member of the Brar gang.

“You will not be able to see the sunrise the next day if the extortion was not paid immediately,” the caller allegedly said.

The jeweller further said the caller even stated that he knew about his jewellery store and routine.

A senior police official said the preliminary investigation suggested that somebody tried to extort money from the jeweller by using the name of the gangster Goldy Brar.

He said the caller threatened the trader that he would end up like Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala if he did not pay the money.

Police said an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 384 for extortion demand and 507 for issuing threats through anonymous communication and a further probe is underway.

Goldy Brar is an associate of one of Punjab’s most infamous gangsters, Lawrence Bishnoi. The Canada-based gangster had earlier claimed responsibility for Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder.

The singer was gunned down in the Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday, May 29.

The security of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was also increased after the gangster’s reportedly threatened to target him and his father Salim Khan.