San Francisco: Tech giant Google has rolled out a new feature for Google Maps that will now show the air quality layer in the US on both Android and iOS users.

According to 9To5Google, this will show users what to expect, air-wise: whether it’s smoggy, smoky, otherwise bad, or simply wonderful.

With these details at their fingertips, users can make better-informed decisions about whether to go outside and if so, for how long. What users will see are Air Quality Index (AQI) numbers, along with guidance for outdoor activities, when the information was last updated and links to learn more, the report said.

The data comes from trusted government agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the US, the report said.

Maps also shows air quality information from PurpleAir, a low-cost sensor network that can give you a hyperlocal view of conditions.

To add this air quality layer to your map, users need to tap on the button in the top right corner of their phone’s screen, then select Air Quality under Map details.

The information from PurpleAir is also available on Nest displays and speakers, the report said.

As per the report, there is also a wildfire layer available in the US as the wildfire season is approaching. This lets users see details about active fires in the area.

IANS