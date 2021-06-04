New Delhi: Gone are the days of jeans and sneakers for personnel of the Central Bureau of Investigation. Newly-joined director of CBI, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has made it mandatory for all officers and staffers of the agency to be formally dressed in office. Jaiswal has stated that casual wear like jeans and sports shoes will not be tolerated.

According to an order, the dress code for men will be shirts, formal trousers, and formal shoes. They are also required to come to the office properly shaved. The women employees of the CBI have been asked to wear only sarees, suits, formal shirts, and trousers. “No jeans, T-shirts, sports shoes, chappals, ad casual attire is allowed in office,” said the order. The order has also directed all heads of CBI branches in India to see that the rules are strictly followed.

The question however is that while chasing a fugitive will a CBI official be able to run as fast in his shoes in comparison to sneakers. Well only time will provide the correct answer.

There were a number of CBI officers, who spoke on the new order on condition of anonymity. Most of them termed the order as a ‘balanced one’. “Every officer, staffer always needed to wear formals. However, over the years, people started wearing casuals… like jeans and T-shirts. Nobody objected to it or stopped it. CBI officers need to at least wear a formal collared shirt, trousers, and shoes,” said an officer, requesting anonymity.

People familiar with the developments and who know the moduc operandi of Jaiswal said these changes were bound to happen. Jaiswal took over as the agency’s 33rd director last week. He is also likely to make some important administrative changes to improve the CBI’s efficiency and improve its image.