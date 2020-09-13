Bhubaneswar: Amid the rising number of nCoV cases, the state government has allowed sale of Favipiravir tablet and Remdesivir injectable formulation in medicine stores for the treatment of Covid-19 infected persons.

The Directorate of Drugs Control of Odisha Saturday issued an order in this regard following necessary permission from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

As per conditions set by the DCGI, the tablet and injection will be available for patients or patients’ representatives producing prescription by medical specialists and residence proof.

Consent of the patient or his/her representative in the prescribed form is mandatory before initiating the treatment, the order said.

“The drug will be made available to the patient/ his representative only through in-house retail chemists attached to hospitals/nursing homes having valid drug licences. Where there is no in-house retail chemist shop in the hospital/ nursing home, the local Drugs Inspector will identify one or more retail chemist shop through whom the drugs will be made available,” it said. The official is to ensure the stockist and retail chemist having valid drug licences must have a good track record under the provision of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules there under.

As per the norms, the retail chemist shop will mandatorily have to retain a photocopy of the prescription, written consent of the patient or his/her representative and also residential proof to supply the drugs.

Remdesivir formulations are required to be supplied for use only to the hospitals/institutions to ensure proper use of the drug under the Restricted Emergency Use.

“In no case Remdesivir formulation is to be sold to any patient/his representative directly,” the drugs controller highlighted.

The retail chemists have been asked to submit details of purchase/sell of the drugs to the local drugs inspector on a weekly basis.