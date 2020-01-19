Bhubaneswar: Vehicles entering Odisha can now pay their border taxes online and download the required permit. This could now be done easily done through Internet with the introduction of a new service launched by the state government Sunday.

State Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera Sunday launched e-checkpost services which could be used by vehicles operators or drivers to pay border taxes and other payments online through this web-based intervention.

Behera who launched the service said, “Vehicle users can now convenienly log on to Parivahan website of the government and pay the fees online. As soon as the payments are made, the users can download the permits and take the printouts with them. The new web-based system can enable them to avoid the pain of physically visiting transport offices and save time.”

Addressing the 31st National Road Safety Week here in the day, Behera said the new system could facilitate hassle-free entry of people from other states into Odisha. It can help online payments to obtain service instantaneously. The e-checkpost could be accessed through the e-parivahan website which can also help learners to seek driving licences online.

Earlier, vehicle operators were compelled to visit the Regional Transport Offices to pay border taxes and get required copies of permit to ply their vehicles on the state roads. “Once the user logs on to the system and provides the needed vehicle information, the software displays the payable tax amount. If the user agrees to make payment, the portal redirects him to a select bank or treasury site. The users may make the payment from their bank accounts through secure Internet Banking,” said the e-checkpost website.

According to the e-checkpost norms, once the transaction is complete, the software generates a receipt, which can be printed by the user for his personal record. “For checking the authenticity of receipt, the transport department officials will be able to cross-check the payment details by logging on to the portal using the web-based software,” it said.