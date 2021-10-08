Mumbai: Since his arrest, there have been many encouraging messages of support from many quarters for Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Among those who have stood by the Shah Rukh family are Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and Farah Khan to name a few. The latest to join the bandwagon Friday has been Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali. It should be stated here that Salman also had visited Shah Rukh’s house earlier this week to comfort his friend.

Somy Ali said that it is nothing wrong to indulge in drugs as a matter of curiosity. “What kid has not experimented with drugs? Give me a big freaking break! And let this kid go home. Drugs, similar to prostitution, will never go away which is why both should be decriminalised. This is the epitome of a kid being a kid scenario. No one is a damn saint. I tried pot when I was 15 and then again with Divya Bharti during the shooting of Andolan. No regrets!,” Ali wrote in a long Instagram post.

See post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CUvO_CjvMx_/

“The judicial system is using Aryan to prove a point as this child suffers for no damn reason. How about the judicial system focus on catching rapists and murderers instead?!

The US has been fighting a war on drugs since 1971 and yet they are easily accessible to anyone who desires to use them. My heart goes out to Shah Rukh and Gauri and my prayers are with them. Aryan, you have done nothing wrong and justice will be served, kiddo. #freearyan #facade #justiceforaryan,” the former girlfriend of Salman added.

The hearing for Aryan’s bail plea is currently on in a Mumbai court. It remains to be seen whether he finally gets it.