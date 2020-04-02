Many city women believe that participating in such recreational activities often helps one tide over tough times and overcome depressions during such hours of distress

Bhubaneswar: Social media platforms and their users are finding different ways to enliven the spirits and stay positive with the 21-day-long lockdown confining people to their homes. From online antakshari on social media to then-and-now challenge, to 21dayfitnesschallenge, to live music performances on Facebook and Instagram, users are getting engaged in a series of activities to tide over tough times. Latest to trend online is saree challenge under which a woman has to upload one of her best saree clad image and tag a friend to do the same.

Some city women who took up the challenge shared their thoughts with Orissa POST.

Jyotsna Priyadarshini, an actor and anchor by profession, tried to make a statement by wearing the saree with a pair of jeans. “The trend is all about spreading positivity at this dismal hour. After observing people taking up different styles of saree draping, I decided to do something different. I draped a saree with a pair of jeans and crop tops and upload the image. I got hundreds of likes and comments within hours,” said Jyotsna and added that she also love styling sarees with lehengas, jeans, tank tops and many other attires.

Young entrepreneur Manisha Biswas said, “For me, this saree challenge is purely fun and I tagged people who have a liking towards ethnic wear. One shouldn’t get offended if not tagged by a friend. I have tried to pick people who I thought would play along and those who haven’t participated so far. Personally, I liked the idea of saree challenge as it is something that will certainly lift the spirit in such a gloomy scenario. I am aware that many social media users are slamming people who are participating in the challenge. But they must understand that situation won’t improve if we continue to complain about it. Moreover, this sort of recreational activities can help many overcome their depressions.”

Saree is one attire that suits every type of body and figure and enhances the elegance of a woman, believes Arpita Behera. She wore a silk saree on her wedding day and she shared that image. “Saree challenge is a fun exercise and I appreciate the idea as it feels good when someone compliments you for your look,” said Arpita, an housewife.

Radio Jockey Sonalisa Mohanty said, “It is a great idea to initiate such a challenge as most women feel comfortable and look elegant in a saree than in other attires. I hope never to see a day, when sarees will be worn only for weddings and promotional events. A perfectly draped saree always makes a woman stand out even in a crowd.”

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP