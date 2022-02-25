Bhubaneswar: A woman from Assam has filed a complaint before Odisha women police in Bhubanewar against a fake doctor, who had married at least 18 women from different states, and duped them with lakhs of rupees.

The women, a doctor by profession, is also a victim. The alleged accused has been identified as Ramesh Chandra Swain.

“We met the first time on a matrimonial site. From there onwards, we have contacted each other through phone and then he (Swain) visited Assam to meet me thrice,” said the woman.

“Following several meetings, we got married May 31, 2021. At that time, Swain went to Guwahati with some of his relatives. From there onwards, he cheated me,” she added.

After marriage, Swain had kept the female doctor in a rented house in Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar city. Later, on the pretext of buying a flat, he requested her to lend him more than Rs 20 lakh, she alleged.

“At the time of my ‘griha pravesh’ (entry into the new house), he introduced two women as his sister and step-mother. I went back to Assam after some time. After hearing the news of his arrest, I realised that I have been cheated,” the woman said.

She added that Swain had cheated her and misused their tradition and customs.

The woman requested all victims like her to come forward and appealed them to file complaints against Swain to punish him so that such crime does not take place anymore in India.

Santoshini Behera, Investigating Officer of this case, said, “Swain had introduced himself as Vijayshree Ramesh Kumar on the matrimonial site ‘Shaadi.com’ and married the woman. After receiving a written complaint from the victim, we have registered another fresh case against Swain.”

The police recorded the statements of the woman along with his father and brother before the Magistrate on Thursday, Behera added.

Meanwhile, the police have got another three-day remand of the alleged accused. After completion of his remand period, the police would also seek remand of his sister, who was arrested on Wednesday, police officials said.