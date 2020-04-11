Puri: Members of women self-help groups (SHGs) affiliated to the Mission Shakti programme of the state government have come forward to help the people in various forms during the lockdown over coronavirus.

Members of several woman SHGs in the city here have taken the responsibility of supplying fresh vegetables to the residents.

The administration has been pulling out all stops to check the spread of coronavirus in Puri. It has closed down vegetable markets at Badasankha, Market Square and Laxmibazar here soon after a person was tested positive for the deadly virus in the district.

However, the administration has allowed greengrocers to sell vegetables on streets through hand-pulled rickshaws,

sources said.

This apart, the administration has allowed wholesalers to sell vegetables to retailers on a bypass near Mangalaghat. It has also encouraged women SHGs to buy kitchen essentials from the wholesalers and sell them to the residents of various localities here.

“Members of the women SHGs purchased vegetables from the wholesalers at Mangalaghat bypass today and sold the kitchen essentials to people through push carts. People got fresh vegetables at cheaper prices at their doorsteps. Women SHG members have joined the fight against coronavirus,” said an official of the district administration.

Pinki Das, a housewife from ward no. 19, praised the SHG members for supplying fresh vegetables to people. “Some greengrocers were selling kitchen essentials through trolley-rickshaws in our locality soon after the closure of Badasankha vegetable market. However, we got fresh vegetables from the SHG members. The administration should encourage women SHGs to sell grocery items,” Das said.

On the other hand, members of some women SHGs in the city here are manufacturing protective masks for people. Besides, they are also creating awareness among people to maintain social distancing, sources said.