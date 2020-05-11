Jajpur: While the coronavirus-induced lockdown has ripped apart all sectors across the nation, daily and unskilled labourers were the worst affected. At this juncture, the Centre’s flagship job scheme, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), has come to the rescue of thousands of rural poor in Jajpur district, a report said.

With migrant workers from across the country gradually returning to their home states starting April 29, there is a need for creating livelihood for the migrating poor.

Finding employment opportunities for this large population while enforcing social distancing norms has been a challenge for the state governments, but efforts are on to address the issues on priority.

In view of their livelihood crisis, the Central government laid focus on effective implementation of the rural job scheme for underprivileged population.

The scheme has been very beneficial for the rural people in Jajpur. Till Friday, the scheme has provided 72,620 workdays in the district with implementation of some projects.

PD (DRDA), Indramani Nayak revealed that Rs 286.92 crore has been utilised for projects under this rural job scheme.

The highest workdays of 28,735 were created in Dasarathpur; 2,020 workdays in Barchana; 7,132 in Bari; 5,403 in Binjharpur; 3,411 in Danagadi; 5,494 in Dharmashala; 5,704 in Jajpur; 6,886 in Korei; 1,040 in Rasulpur; and 6,792 workdays in Sukinda.

According to the PD, following direction from the state government, project works under MGNREGS are being executed expeditiously and properly as per the guidelines. Rural poor are being ensured to avail of work to keep their pots boiling.

As the fight against COVID-19 may linger, scope of MGNREGS is being expanded to create workdays.

“The project works should have been expedited, but it could not be carried out in March due to lockdown and restrictions,” he added.

However, the works are accelerated from April 1 following instruction from the government and the administration.

The government realised that among the various schemes, this scheme has tremendous potential to create employment avenues.

Collector Gyanaranjan Das said while COVID-19 has devastated the world economy, the government has been trying to revive the battered rural economy through job creation.

“Several projects have been sanctioned by the District Mineral Foundation fund. All need to cooperate in this matter. Wearing masks and maintaining social distancing have been made mandatory at the worksites,” the Collector said.

