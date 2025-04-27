Bhubaneswar: The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) Saturday alleged irregularities in the faculty recruitment process at Biju Patnaik College of Science & Education (BPCSE) here.

During a press meet, Odisha NSUI in-charge Chunnu Singh, Congress leader Shah Rukh Khan, and NSUI state president Udit Pradhan criticised the state government, claiming that the flaws in the new education policy were harming students. Pradhan said, “The ‘Double Engine’ government’s promises have turned into illusions.

The new education policy will only weaken India’s academic structure.” He also alleged that former principal Pradipta Kumar Gahan, despite facing serious allegations of financial misconduct during his tenure, was reappointed against government norms that prohibit such reappointments.

According to Pradhan, Gahan’s alleged familial connections with Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan and his earlier links with Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo enabled him to avoid scrutiny and complete his term.

Pradhan urged Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj to launch an investigation into the recruitment irregularities.

PNN