Bhubaneswar: The Odisha unit of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) Saturday urged the state government to provide free transportation facilities for students in government-run services and a 50 per cent fare concession in private transport.

The demand was raised during a press conference here at Congress Bhawan, attended by NSUI state president Udit Pradhan, Syed Yasir Nawaz, former OPCC general secretary Manoj Biswal, and state Youth Congress general secretary Nihar Ranjan Behera.

Pradhan said the existing transport system places a heavy burden on students, especially those from poor and middle-class families.

“Transport is essential, but for many students, it’s become a major hurdle. They spend large sums just to attend classes or exams,” he stated.

He added that students commuting daily from rural to urban areas are particularly affected, with transportation costs becoming unmanageable for those from economically weaker sections.

The NSUI reiterated its demand for immediate action, giving the state government a deadline of June 10 to implement the policy, warning of state-wide protests if the demand is unmet.

PNN