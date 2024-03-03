Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman Kartik Pandian visited Kalahandi, Bolangir and Bargarh districts, Sunday.

He attended the Nua-O Scholarship Distribution Program at Dharmagarh in Kalahandi, Titilagarh in Bolangir and Bargarh where he interacted with the students. Speaking on this occasion, the 5T Chairman informed that as many as 37,160 students from 80 colleges of the three districts viz Kalahandi, Bolangir and Bargarh will get their scholarship for which Rs 36.81 crore has been ssantioned. On this occasion, he distributed Nua-O Scholarship Sanction Orders to the students.

Pandian conveyed Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s message to the youth telling them to dream big and work hard towards achieving their potential. The government will ensure that the youths are provided with the support to achieve their goals, he said.

He further said that the government’s next major initiative will be to cover all the students through the launching of the futuristic Nabin Odisha Magic Card, a points system-based smart card which will engage and empower the youth and enable them towards academic development, personality development and skill development thus reducing financial burden on parents, create opportunities for their career as well as employment.

The online registration portal for the card is slated to be launched March 5. The students from UG and PG courses without any income criteria will be eligible for this facility. The card distribution event will take place August 15.

PNN