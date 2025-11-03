Nuapada: Campaign activities in the Nuapada Assembly constituency are taking on a distinctly Chhattisgarhi flavour this election season. Though the election is being held in Odisha, many border villages with a large Chhattisgarhi-speaking population are witnessing campaigning through posters and banners written in Hindi.

For visiting leaders and ministers from the coastal belt, the Chhattisgarhi dialect has become a linguistic challenge. Many are managing by delivering their speeches in Hindi, which is more easily understood in these regions. As Nuapada district shares its border with Chhattisgarh, residents of most of the villages in the constituency communicate primarily in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi. While many can understand Odia, few can speak it fluently.

Despite living in Odisha, the people here have their distinct language, culture, and traditions that closely resemble those of Chhattisgarh. Due to the limited penetration of the Odia language in these border villages, political candidates and party leaders are campaigning in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi to connect with voters. Posters and banners written in Hindi are prominently displayed in several villages.

Janak Ram Dhruw, MLA from Nawa Bindragarh in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, recently campaigned for Congress candidate Ghasiram Majhi in Nuapada, addressing the gathering in Chhattisgarhi. Similarly, Independent candidate Ashraya Mahanand distributed posters in Hindi while canvassing in villages under Chulabhata panchayat.

The Chhattisgarhi-style campaigning in Odisha’s border constituencies has become a talking point among political observers. Many note the stark contrast between the electioneering styles of coastal Odisha and western Odisha, with the latter now increasingly influenced by its Chhattisgarhi neighbour.