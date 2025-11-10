Nuapada: Ahead of the Nuapada by-election, the district and police administrations have intensified inspection drives to ensure a free and fair poll.

On Sunday, the Income Tax (IT) Department conducted raids on the residences of BJD leader Manoj Mishra and Congress leader Ankit Singhai in the district.

According to reports, IT officials raided the Komna residence of Manoj Mishra, a former block chairman, former BJD district president, and the current state general secretary of the party around 10 am.

Later in the afternoon, around 3 pm, another IT team carried out a raid at the Khariar Road residence of Ankit Singhai, a businessman and state general secretary of the Youth Congress.

It remains unclear why the raids were conducted and what items, if any, were seized from their homes.

PNN