Nuapada: A Class IX boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree near Seva Ashram under Komana block in this district Monday. The deceased has been identified as a student of Seva Ashram his personal details are yet to be ascertained.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body for post mortem.

Sources said other students of the institution were the first ones to spot the body hanging from a tree Monday morning. They immediately informed the Ashram authorities who in turn intimidated the police. The police said that the student had hanged himself with his own shirt.

“While the exact reason behind his extreme step is yet to be ascertained, the post-mortem report will help us in solving the case,” said a police official.