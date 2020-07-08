Cuttack: A man allegedly stabbed his wife to death Wednesday at Mahura Primary School under Sadar police limits in Odisha’s Cuttack district. He was in a drunk state while he killed his wife, a source said.

The incident took place at the premises of a school field. The woman who was working as a nurse at Mahidharapada hospital, had been engaged in a vaccination drive organised within the school premises. The husband, in an inebriated condition, reached the spot and suddenly stabbed her with the knife leaving her deed at the spot.

After stabbing the wife, the accused was trying to flee from the accident spot when locals nabbed him and called the police.

On being informed, local police reached at the spot and detained the accused. Police took the accused to the police station for further interrogation regarding the matter. Probe has been started by the police officials.

The reason behind the crime is yet to be ascertained, police have said.

PNN