Bhubaneswar: Mission Shakti has become a tree of hope for 80 lakh women in the state and very soon it is going to be a mass movement of 1 crore mothers, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here, Monday.

Speaking at the state-level celebration of International Women’s Day, Naveen said, “Mission Shakti—a sapling planted March 8, 2001 – has become a huge tree now. It has become a tree of hope for 80 lakh mothers. Each leaf of this tree has one success story. That is the story of our Mission Shakti.”

The Chief Minister asserted that the success of Mission Shakti would inspire more and more women and it would soon become a mass movement of one crore women. The message of a strong Odisha will be conveyed at each household in Odisha, he said. Patnaik said that all women in the state have strongly welcomed the decision to create a special Mission Shakti department.

Stating that Mission Shakti has become a major social and economic movement today, he said it has given boost to the rural economy. The Chief Minister hoped that Mission Shakti would become the largest movement not only in the country but all over the world.

The women have played a major role during Covid-19 pandemic. Starting from self-help groups (SHGs) to Anganwadi, Asha and health workers, all the mothers have worked with responsibility, Patnaik further said.

The Chief Minister said the state government has always been committed to the development of women who joined the mass movement. Project works to the tune of `5,000 crore has been announced for them. He will continue to work for the well-being and rights of the women in the state,Patnaik added.

During the event, three working women’s hostels were inaugurated at Jharsuguda, Jajpur and Bhubaneswar. Various online portals, mobile applications and awareness material to eliminate witch hunting were also launched. Awards were presented to the best performing districts, SHGs, officials and banks.

Among others, Women and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu, dept secretary Anu Garg, Mission Shakti director Sujata Karthikeyan, Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra, Development Commissioner Pradeep Jena and 5T Secretary VK Pandian were present.