Mumbai: Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame actress Nushrat Bharucha, who is currently riding high on the success of her movie ‘Dream Girl’, is enjoying her Maldives vacations to the fullest. The actress enjoyed her floating breakfast while chilling in the pool.

She was earlier in Thailand for the bachelorette of her best friend, Shrushti. While sharing her fun-filled pictures, the actress wrote, ‘Tropic like it’s hot 🔥’.

She said, “I explored the islands around Phuket in the first seven days. We stayed at a resort in Coconut Village Island and it was a 20-minute boat ride to the islands.” Nushrat added, “We have been partying every single night. Shrushti, who’s been my best friend for a decade, gets married in November.” Nushrat also said, “I’m doing crazy things every single night, but I am not going to tell that to anybody.”

The actress, who will next be seen in Hansal Mehta’s ‘Turram Khan’, shot to fame after she featured in ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’. Blessed with a charming personality, Nushrat keeps teasing fans with her alluring pictures and captivating photoshoots.