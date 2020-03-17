Mumbai: Dream Girl actress Nushrat Bharucha is slowly yet steadily climbing the ladder of success with every passing film. With back to back hits like Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety and Dream Girl, the cute actress is winning hearts.

The gorgeous actress often shares stunning pictures on her Instagram handle to keep her fans updated on her personal life. Despite being trolled by online trolls so many times, the bubbly actress remains unfazed and shares adorable pictures that make heads turn.

The actress recently shared some glamorous photos with her fans on Instagram. Have a look at some of her recent pictures.

Nushrat was last seen in Dream Girl opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The film proved to be a super hit at the box office. She will next be seen in Hansal Mehta’s social black comedy, Chhalaang alongside Rajkummar Rao, which is slated to release 12 June 2020.

Apart from that she has signed Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt’s directorial venture titled Hurdang.

It is a romantic film set in the background of the student agitation of 1990 in Allahabad. The love story also features Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma in lead roles.

Bharucha made her acting debut with the 2006 film Jai Santoshi Maa. Her second venture was the box office flop Kal Kissne Dekha (2009). The 2011 buddy drama Pyaar Ka Punchnama marked her first commercial success. She had her biggest successes by portraying the female lead in the comedies Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) and Dream Girl.