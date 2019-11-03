Bengal’s famous actress Nusrat Jahan, who turned politician in the last Lok Sabha election, always hog the limelight for various reasons. Be it for worshipping a Hindu god or making comments that hardliners protest.

Nusrat is again in news for her post on Instagram. Recently, the gorgeous Bengali actress was the object of trolling when she posted a beautiful picture of her wearing a denim jacked on a yellow sari.

Actors are known to popularise fusion style of fashion, but this one evoked mixed reaction from the fans and followers. Many were seen appreciating the experimental approach of the actress while few trolled her for bizarre dress sense.

‘Yeh Kaun sa fashion hai madam, saree ke upar denim’ one user asked Nusrat.

However, this is not the first time she has been targetted on the social media. The latest being the Karwa Chauth. While celebrating the Hindu festival, she earned wrath from Muslim hardliners, but she has always maintained that she lives in secular country and she showed that in her approach.