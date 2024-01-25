Kolkata: Just a few hours after Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered West Bengal from the neighbouring Assam Thursday morning, party leader Rahul Gandhi decided to fly back to Delhi in the afternoon.

Rahul Gandhi left for the national capital in a special flight. Although the exact reason behind the Congress leader flying back to Delhi is yet to surface, there are rumours in the state unit of the party that the development followed an urgent call from his mother Sonia Gandhi.

There are also rumours of sudden deterioration in the medical condition of Sonia Gandhi, which prompted Rahul Gandhi to fly back to Delhi.

However, an All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesman confirmed that Rahul Gandhi will be back in the state on Sunday morning and join the Yatra team at Falakata in Alipurduar district.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered West Bengal on Thursday morning through Boxirhat in Cooch Behar district. Rahul Gandhi was welcomed there by senior Congress leaders, including the state unit chief and five-time Lok Sabha MP, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Already, the state Congress leadership has started facing some administrative hurdles in implementing the various programmes of the rally and the party leaders apprehend similar hurdles in the coming days during the rally’s tenure in West Bengal.

Incidentally, Wednesday, Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made an official announcement stating that her party would go solo in all the 42 Parliamentary seats in West Bengal in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The CPI(M) leadership, meanwhile, has confirmed its participation in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

IANS