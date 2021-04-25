Sambalpur: Even as COVID-19 infection cases have spiraled across the state, the government has taken up a host of measure to deal with the situation. It claimed it has adequate stock of medicines and oxygen for patients.

But the rate at which Covid infection has been rising in Sambalpur, there is a growing requirement for oxygen at the Covid hospital. If the situation takes a worse turn, shortage of oxygen in the district can’t be ruled out.

The district has no oxygen plant. Only an oxygen refilling plant is working in the district. Sources in the district industries centre said that the plant is capable of refilling of 1000 cylinders a day.

Various places are abuzz about the possible shortage of oxygen, given the rate of Covid infections in the district. On an average, the daily Covid infection is more than 200. People have demanded adequate stock of oxygen in advance at various hospitals.

According to reports, 300 oxygen cylinders are required at VIMSAR Covid hospital on a daily basis. About 200 cylinders are being used for Covid patients.

In the coming days, the second Covid hospital will be operationalised in the district while it will have 525 beds for Covid patients. Accordingly, the requirement for Covid cylinders will be 650 or 700 units per day, according to a rough estimate.

On the other hand, some private hospitals require 200 to 300 cylinders every day. Besides, many families in the district have stocked oxygen cylinders at their homes to meet the crisis.

Taking all these into account, there is a need for over 1000 oxygen cylinders every day to cater to Covid patients. It is said that the refilling plant will not be able to meet the requirement for oxygen cylinders in the coming days.

As for the issue, VIMSAR superintendent Lalamohan Nayak said 300 oxygen cylinders are needed for the Covid hospital. “Earlier, 350 cylinders used to be in stock for patients. After the second Covid hospital is made functional, requirement for oxygen cylinders will go up. The state government has been intimated about it. Oxygen will be stocked according to requirement,” he added.

