Sambalpur: The state government had planned to set up a pressure swing absorption oxygen plant on the premises of the district headquarters hospital in Sambalpur district. Machines and other tools for the plant arrived here in a container Wednesday.

The works department has already put in place the infrastructure for the plant. Installation of machines will be started from Thursday. The administration is trying to make it operational within a week. It was learnt that the plant was built with the help of IOCL.

The 200-bed DHH doubles up as a Covid hospital. The plant is capable of providing oxygen to patients. As the third wave of the pandemic is predicted in September, the plant is expected to meet the oxygen shortage.

When Covid hospital was in operation, 300 to 400 cylinders of oxygen were required for the patients.

This plant will produce 960 litres of oxygen per minute and can provide 15 litres of oxygen each to 65 ventilators.

It has facility to provide 5 litres of oxygen per minute to 192 oxygen points directly through pipes.

After this plant is made operational, the DHH will not have to depend on oxygen provided by Jharsuguda plants.

PNN