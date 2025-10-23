Srinagar: Heated exchanges were witnessed between the ruling National Conference and opposition BJP members during obituary references on Day 1 of the autumn session of the J-K Assembly over the role of former governor late Satya Pal Malik in the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The name of Malik — the 10th and last governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir who passed away in August this year — triggered a row after National Conference (NC) MLA Bashir Veeri termed his role controversial, with BJP member Sham Lal Sharma demanding the remarks be expunged.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, while asking Veeri to respect the deceased, did not accept Sharma’s demand to expunge the NC MLA’s remarks.

Congress legislative party leader G A Mir, however, called Malik a good leader, who was outspoken and popular.

“He might have benefitted from it (Article 370 abrogation), but he suffered as well. We saw how he had to struggle in his last days to put the truth before the people,” Mir said.

PDP MLA Rafiq Naik said while there may be differences with Malik, “we should not speak negatively while paying tributes to the deceased”.

“We may have differences, but since he (Malik) has left us, we should speak good of him,” he said.

Naik also raised the issue of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, who was arrested last month under the Public Safety Act for allegedly disturbing public order in Doda district, but the speaker said, “You are speaking on obituary references, and he (Mehraj Malik) is still alive”.

On Satya Pal Malik, CPI(M) MLA M Y Tarigami said obituary does not mean “we do not learn a lesson”.

“Respect apart, a person who was entrusted with a public responsibility should also be assessed for his actions. Otherwise, it becomes a routine exercise. Even criticism can be done by staying within the levels of decency,” Tarigami said.

Awami Ittehad Party MLA Sheikh Khursheed said while constructive criticism should be allowed, Satya Pal Malik was the last governor of J-K, who later raised farmers’ issues and was an honest politician.

Asserting that August 5, 2019, was a historic day (when Article 370 was abrogated), BJP’s Vikram Randhawa, while referring to Satya Pal Malik, said an ordinary person cannot be made the governor of five states. “The BJP saw his talent and appointed him (as governor). August 5 is a historic day for J-K, and it was a coincidence that Satya Pal Malik breathed his last August 5 (this year),” Randhawa said.

The remarks led to protests by some NC MLAs.

In his long political career, Satya Pal Malik served as the governor of Bihar, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, and Meghalaya.