England: India continued their dominance over England in ODI cricket by taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The visitors chased down the target of 259 with 28 balls to spare at Edgbaston. While India’s convincing victory grabbed the headlines, one shot from Rohit Sharma early in the chase stole the spotlight.

The veteran opener played his trademark pull shot off Jofra Archer, leaving fans and commentators in awe. England won the toss and elected to bat first at Edgbaston, where they had remained unbeaten in men’s ODIs since 2014. However, India’s disciplined bowling restricted the hosts to 258 before the visitors comfortably chased down the target.

Dinesh Karthik showing Lord Shiva’s iconic Nataraj frame after watching Rohit Sharma’s shot against Jofra Archer during first ODI match 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/48MScbTZoA — Ajay Jadeja (@AjayJadeja171) July 14, 2026

Rohit’s “Nataraj Shot” left commentator Dinesh Karthik impressed. The moment came in the sixth over of India’s innings when Archer bowled a short delivery. Rohit quickly judged the length, swivelled into position and dispatched the ball over square leg for a stunning boundary.

The elegance of the stroke prompted Karthik to compare it to Rohit’s famous “Nataraj Shot,” named after the iconic pose of Lord Nataraja. Rohit maintained his balance on one leg after executing the masterful pull shot, making the stroke even more memorable.