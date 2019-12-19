Bhubaneswar: Odia cinema actor Babushan alias Tanmay Mohanty has been fined for riding a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet in Bhubaneswar Wednesday evening.

The Commissionerate Police slapped a fine of Rs 1000 for violating the traffic rules under Motor Vehicles act.

According to the Commissionerate Police, the act was riding solo on the vehicle at Kalinga Nagar when traffic personnel intercepted him. The actor has been fined under 194D of the new MV Act.

Notably, Odia movie actor Babushan’s car hit a pedestrian severely injuring him at Shaympur Chowk under Khandagiri police limits September 10 during a shooting for a movie.

PNN