Bhubaneswar: Odia actress Deepa Sahu was admitted to Capital Hospital here after her health condition deteriorated suddenly Saturday.

According to a source, her condition remains critical.

Sources said, she was diagnosed with cancer a year ago and had since been fighting with the disease. She had to be rushed to the hospital after feeling uneasy.

Deepa’s is a known name in the Odia music video industry. She has a good number of hits including Tora Krushna Chuda Rangara Nali Odhani, Hai Hai To Mali Phula Gajara and Ekda Ekda Raa to her credit.

These apart, she has also acted in several Odia soap operas and movies. Nari Akhire Nian was her debut film which was directed by Sanjay Nayak and featured several other top stars including Siddhant Mahapatra, Mihir Das, Anu Choudhury, Debu Bose, Mama Mishra among others.

It may be mentioned here that another well known Odia actor Bijay Mohanty is recuperating at a private hospital after suffering from cardiac ailments.

PNN