Bargarh: Amid the COVID-19 crisis, there are people who are bringing laurels to Odisha. Artist Birendra Bibaswan Singh is one of them. His painting has been chosen among the best 50 themes in the ‘Gold’ category of a competition organised by ‘Bindas Arts Group’ (BAG). The competition was judged in New Delhi. Birendra, who belongs Barpali block in Bargarh district title his painting ‘Blind Optimism’.

In the painting, a sparrow is seen sitting on a live bomb resembling coronavirus. The sparrow is seen carrying the key of the bomb in its beak signifying that the bomb will explode anytime.

Birendra, is also the nephew of Bargarh’s ex-MP Pravas Kumar Singh. He said that the painting tries to portray the harsh reality that has developed due to the coronavirus crisis. He is currently working as a lecturer at the Kalayatan College of Arts and Crafts in Sundargarh. Birendra has participated in many state and national level art exhibitions and workshops.

