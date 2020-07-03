Bhubaneswar: Many celebrities and artists of Odisha Friday paid tribute to choreographer Saroj Khan who passed away this morning owing to cardiac arrest. Many of them remembered their first experience of meeting her with Orissa POST.

Actor Nandita Das said Saroj’s contribution to Hindi films has been enormous. “I had the pleasure of working with Saroj Ji just once for a Spanish film. She showered me with so much love that I can never forget her warmth and grace,” Nandita said.

“I was blessed and lucky to dance in front of her and judge a show with her. She will be remembered for her each and every move,” said actor Anu Choudhury.

Actor Jhilik Bhattacharjee said Saroj Khan taught this whole country to dance with grace and joy. “We will miss her rhythm and poise,” she said.

Meanwhile, actor and dancer Dipesh Samantray said that he started his career as a dancer and always looked up to two amazing choreographers — Prabhudeva and Master Ji (Saroj khan).

“Back in the day, I participated in a dance reality show (Jhoom Odisha Jhoom). On the finale, we got the opportunity of dancing in front of the legend herself and as an admirer, I was super excited. It doubled up when she said, “You both are best dancers in Odisha according to me.”

Another popular anchor and actress Gungun Mohanty said that she was hosting a dance show in 2009 where she first met her. “It was the very first reality show that got guest judges from Bollywood. Indeed, I was too excited and nervous as well to host the show. Being a die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit’s dance made me a disciple of the legend,” Gungun said while adding how she was awestruck when she first met her.