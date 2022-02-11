Nuapada: Thirty four bonded labourers from this district have sought the help of the Odisha government to return to their native villages. They are currently working at a brick kiln in Telangana.

In a video message they have appealed for their rescue at the earliest and have alleged inhuman torture by the owner.

The labourers hail from Belgaon, Kotribahal, Malpada, Lohandopali and Thakurpali villages, under Komna block of this district.

They got the job at the brick kiln under Bangiri police limits in Telengana in December 2021 through a tout. However, since joining the labourers alleged that they have been verbally abused and physically tortured.

In the video, a number of labourers, including males and females, are seen in plight. One elderly woman informed that they are not being provided with food and drinking water on a regular basis.

Several children were also seen in the video. A similar video had surfaced early January, where 65 labourers had made similar allegations against the owner of another brick kiln.

PNN