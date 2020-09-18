Rayagada: Sumanth Maroju – a 21-year-old boy from Rayagada district along with his dance partner 15-year-old Sonali Majumdar from Kolkata made it to the finals in the reality programme ‘America’s Got Talent’. This is the 15th season of the show, Sumanth’s family sources informed.

According to reports, Sumanth and Sonali have teamed together for the last eight years. There genre is the popularly dance form ‘Salsa’ and they have titled their act as ‘BAD SALSA”. They have already enthralled audiences in programmes like ‘India’s Got Talent’ or ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’.

Sumanth is the only son of M Jagdish Rao and M Radhakumari. He has been training at the ‘Bivash Academy of Dance’ in Kolkata along with Sonali. ‘Salsa’ incidentally is a Latin American dance form. Due to the intricate moves Sumanth and Sonali perform, they coined their style as ‘BAD SALSA’. ‘BAD’ incidentally is the abbreviation of Bivash Academy of Dance’. It is the institute from where Sumanth has learnt the intricate dance moves.

Sumanth and Sonali performed on the song ‘Top Lesi Poddi’ from the South Indian movie Iddarammayilatho in the semifinals of ‘America’s Got Talent’. They faced competition from singer Kenadi Dodds and mentalist Max Major.

After the judges and audience had ruled in favour of Kenadi Dodds, it all boiled down to who would survive between Max Major and the Bad Salsa team. Finally the judges decided in favour of Sumanth and Sonali.

Notably, the two live semi-finals were conducted September 8 and 15 with the results shown the following nights. The live grand finale is to take place over two nights beginning September 22, this year.

PNN