Bhubaneswar: Amid rising cases of COVID-19 infections in the state, several celebrities of Odia entertainment industry came forward to create awareness on the deadly pandemic.

In a video that was released April 10, several stars of Odia industry such as Bhoomika Dash, Prakruti Mishra, Tamanna Vyas, Varsha Priyadarshini and others joined together to give a message that says “Ame Bharat Basi, Bhari Sahasi, Ame Jitiba, Corona Hariba (We are Indian Citizens, We are brave, We will win and corona will lose) Jay Hind, Jay Bharat, Jay Jagannath.”

In another video, actor Sabyasachi Mishra can be seen creating awareness about blocking the source of coronavirus – which essentially means covering the mouth. It can be done by wearing masks. He also goes on to add that one can wear handkerchief and ‘gamucha’ for covering the mouth and face. His video was even shared by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Similarly, Archita Sahu also gave a similar message in her video that went viral in social media.

Earlier Hindi film celebrities also joined hands together to share a message about coronavirus through several platforms. They even created a music video called ‘Muskurayega India’.